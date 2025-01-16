Jane Street Group LLC Invests $65,000 in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Myomo during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the third quarter worth about $401,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 60.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Myomo by 40.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 899,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 257,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Myomo from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Myomo Trading Up 2.1 %
MYO opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 million, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.71. Myomo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.17.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%. Equities analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Myomo Profile
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
