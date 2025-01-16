Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in 374Water were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 374Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 374Water by 20.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in 374Water by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. 374Water Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.43.

In related news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $47,219.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,163,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231,417.32. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris M. Gannon acquired 120,000 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $216,000 and sold 205,417 shares valued at $261,872. Corporate insiders own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

