Jane Street Group LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 28.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 579.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 89.3% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LCUT. StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.