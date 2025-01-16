Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 187,282 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 29.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 88,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 38.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Stock Up 4.9 %

MicroVision stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MicroVision in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

MicroVision Profile

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

