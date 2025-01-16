JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.49 Million Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Teekay by 36.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,579,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,026,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 649,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Performance

NYSE TK opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $716.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Teekay Announces Dividend

About Teekay

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Teekay’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

