JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Position Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 249,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $874.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.