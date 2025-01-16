Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 972.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 896.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 879.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

