Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $22.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE LEVI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,204. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,552,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $3,219,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $6,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

