Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 653,639 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 844,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,550,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 598,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 668,552 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.07. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

