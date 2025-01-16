Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,062 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.72, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

