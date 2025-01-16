Marcum Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 196.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AON by 334.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after acquiring an additional 808,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,808,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $361.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $377.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.