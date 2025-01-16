Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Shell by 7.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shell by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

