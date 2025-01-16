Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,122 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after buying an additional 1,067,409 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 866,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

