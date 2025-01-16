Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,252 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $97.17 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $109.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

