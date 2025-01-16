Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 172 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $428.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

