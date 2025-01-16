Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 222 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. This represents a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

