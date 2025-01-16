Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 25 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,979,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,317 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,487,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,743 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $716.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $651.44 and its 200 day moving average is $726.56. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $552.85 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.10.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

