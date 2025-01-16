Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 7,105 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period.

BATS MOTI opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

