Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $248.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

