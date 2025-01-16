Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $212.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

