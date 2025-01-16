Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Core Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 112,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 43,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,904,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,792,039.56. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $426.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $384.81 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.08 and a 200 day moving average of $426.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

