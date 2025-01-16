Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,289 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $426.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $384.81 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at $23,850,961.92. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

