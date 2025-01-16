Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,289 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 112,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,525,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $426.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $384.81 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,850,961.92. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at $43,792,039.56. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $506.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.