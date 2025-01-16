Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $210.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.45.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

