Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,917 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,788,000 after acquiring an additional 711,121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $52,364,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,341,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

