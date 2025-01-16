Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.1 %

PDEC opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $847.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

