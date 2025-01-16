Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,610 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

