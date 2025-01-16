Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 816 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $726.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $955.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

