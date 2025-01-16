Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJUL opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

