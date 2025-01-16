Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 261.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

