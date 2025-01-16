Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

