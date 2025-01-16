Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $515,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

