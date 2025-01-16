Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $148.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.