Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1587 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.