Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $388.93 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.30.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.53.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

