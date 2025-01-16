Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $161.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.15.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

