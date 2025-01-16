Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 975,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $51,286,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,778.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 441,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after buying an additional 386,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,226. This represents a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

