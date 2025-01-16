Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.18.

NYSE MOH opened at $286.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.81 and a 200-day moving average of $317.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

