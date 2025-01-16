Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6 %

URI stock opened at $741.70 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $545.16 and a one year high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $785.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

