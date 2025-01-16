Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 587.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,141. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Nutanix Stock Up 4.5 %

Nutanix stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -188.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

