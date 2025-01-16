Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $68,000 in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $6,689,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 44,119,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ICL Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 232,842 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

