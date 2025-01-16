Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $115,000 Investment in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1,637.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $478.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,008.68. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,505,033.13. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $692,565. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

