Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 319,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

