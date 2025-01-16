Nature’s Miracle Appoints Wenbing Chris Wang as Chief Financial Officer

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) has recently undergone a change in its executive leadership. In a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 7, 2025, it was disclosed that Daphne Y. Huang has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company. Consequently, the Board of Directors of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. swiftly moved to appoint Wenbing Chris Wang as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective the same day.

Wang, 53 years old, brings a wealth of experience in senior management roles within both private and public companies. His previous engagements include serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq: PEV) from June 2021 to April 2024. Prior to that, Wang held positions such as Senior Vice President of Finance at SPI Energy Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: SPI), interim CFO of PEV, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Group International, and various other significant roles, showcasing his extensive background in finance and leadership.

With this appointment, Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. entered into an Employment Agreement with Mr. Wang on January 7, 2025. Per the terms of the agreement, Wang will receive an annual salary of $280,000 and a one-time equity grant of 100,000 restricted shares of common stock of the company, subject to continued employment.

The 8-K filing also highlighted that there are no undisclosed arrangements or relationships between Mr. Wang and any other person that led to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Mr. Wang does not have any familial relationships with existing directors or executive officers of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc., and there are no related party transactions on record between Wang and the company.

For further details and a comprehensive understanding of the terms outlined in the Employment Agreement, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full text of the agreement, which is available as Exhibit 10.1 to the current report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. confirmed its status as an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, as indicated in the filing. The company further announced that Mr. Wang’s appointment signifies a strategic move to strengthen the financial stewardship of the organization.

The company anticipates that Mr. Wang’s extensive experience and expertise will contribute significantly to the financial strategies and growth trajectory of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. Such developments often play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction and performance of publicly traded companies like Nature’s Miracle in the competitive landscape of the financial markets.

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides lighting and grow media products to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers LED fixtures; high pressure sodium and ceramic metal halide fixtures; and electronic ballasts and control boxes.

