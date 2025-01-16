NRx Pharmaceuticals Board Member Resigns, New Member to be Appointed

On January 7, 2025, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the resignation of Janet Rehnquist as a member of the Board of Directors. The resignation, effective immediately, was noted to not stem from any disagreements related to the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

The departure of Janet Rehnquist comes in light of the approval of a term sheet with JGS Holdings LLC, controlled by Dallas Sauer & Anita Nunes (“Sauer Nunes”). As per the agreement, Sauer Nunes is entitled to designate a member to the Board of Directors of NRx Pharmaceuticals. The management is currently evaluating nominees designated by Sauer Nunes for appointment to the Board.

Additionally, the filing included information under Item 8.01, indicating that the details under Item 5.02 encompass the departure of directors or certain officers, election of directors, appointment of certain officers, and compensatory arrangements of certain officers within the company.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware-based company with its executive office located in Wilmington, Delaware, is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the trading symbols NRXP for Common Stock and NRXPW for Warrants to purchase one share of Common Stock.

Jonathan Javitt, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of NRx Pharmaceuticals, signed the Form 8-K on behalf of the company on January 14, 2025. The filing complied with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

This news release depicts the recent governance changes within NRx Pharmaceuticals, highlighting a significant development in the company’s leadership structure.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

