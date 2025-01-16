Oculus VisionTech Announces Name Change Approval by TSX Venture Exchange

On January 13, 2025, Oculus VisionTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) released a news update disclosing that the TSX Venture Exchange has given the green light for the company’s name change from “Oculus VisionTech Inc.” to “Oculus Inc.” effective January 16, 2025. The company affirmed that this alteration does not affect its trading symbols on the Exchange, Over The Counter Market (OTC), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), which will all remain the same.

Get alerts:

The decision for the name change was formalized during the annual meeting of shareholders held on September 30, 2024, after which Oculus VisionTech satisfied the necessary filing requirements with the Wyoming Secretary of State. Following these processes, Oculus VisionTech’s common shares are scheduled to commence trading under the new name on January 16, 2025. Notably, there will be no modifications to the CUSIP number and ISIN number for the common shares. The company currently boasts 91,422,569 common shares issued and outstanding, with no changes in capitalization resulting from the Name Change.

For further details on this development, Oculus VisionTech has included a copy of the news release as Exhibit 99.1 in the corresponding SEC filing. This approval underscores the company’s commitment to evolving its brand identity in alignment with its corporate strategy and vision for the future.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay informed about Oculus VisionTech’s transition and upcoming trading activities under the new name as it reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to growth and market positioning in the industry.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oculus VisionTech’s 8K filing here.

About Oculus VisionTech

(Get Free Report)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions for enterprise business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; ComplyTrust SaaS Suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

Featured Stories