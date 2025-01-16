Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Okta by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Okta by 232.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

OKTA opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,937.50. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,482 shares of company stock valued at $46,955,865 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

