O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,270.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,204.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,224.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,158.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,283.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

