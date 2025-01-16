Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $770,316.75. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.