Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 914 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Kemper Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

